Remote Classes Begin as College Adjusts to Coronavirus Changes

by Olivia Gieger , Natalie De Rosa , & || March 27, 2020

In the two weeks since The Student first reported that three members of the men’s lacrosse team chanted the n-word outside of their Black teammate’s suite, the college announced the probation of the team until June 2021 among additional disciplinary measures, while outrage from students, alumni and others from across the nation intensified as captured in letters of demands to the college for increased accountability that the Black Student Union (BSU) wrote and began circulating.